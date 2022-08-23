PENDLETON, Ore.-
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other local law enforcement agencies initiated an investigation into Javier Francisco Vigil on August, 17th, 2022, for his role in the robbery and shooting at Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton.
According to an affidavit determining probable cause, investigators found Vigil lying on the ground outside the casino with a gunshot wound. Vigil was detained by responding officers.
A clear bag, half full of loose and wrapped bills, as well as an M1911 A1-FS pistol, were recovered by investigators near Vigil.
Multiple bullet holes were observed in a Umatilla Tribal Police Department (UTPD) K-9 patrol car.
Security footage showed Vigil parking at approximately 12:58 p.m. and walking towards the casino. Upon entering the casino Vigil went directly to the cage in the gaming area.
Vigil approached window 5 in the cage area and handed the teller a piece of paper at approximately 1 p.m. then drew a pistol from a holster on the right side of his body.
The teller later described the suspect as a male with neck tattoos, wearing a white jersey, hat, and glasses.
According to her statement Vigil handed her a note demanding $1 million dollars. She thought it was a joke at first and that's when Vigil drew his gun.
As she piled the loose money on the counter, she also pressed the emergency alarm.
Vigil holstered the gun and filled a bag with money and walked toward the front security entrance. He took $69, 098 in total.
Upon exiting the casino, Vigil looked right and drew his pistol towards a police officer positioned behind a UTPD vehicle.
Vigil and the officer exchanged fire. Vigil was injured and later underwent surgery at the hospital.
On August, 18th, Vigil was interviewed by the FBI and local law enforcement at St. Anthony's hospital in Pendleton.
Vigil stated that he went to Wildhorse, requested money, and when the teller laughed, he pulled his gun. He admitted pointing his gun and firing once at the officer outside the casino, so that he didn't hurt him.
Vigil has been charged with a Hobbs Act Robbery and Using and Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.