WAPATO, Wash. -
UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.
Based on the press release from YCSO Sergeant Caleb Johnson, the woman's identity is still unknown.
The emergency call was made by her brother, who told dispatch that she had been drinking beforehand. He said she was in distress and had been overtaken by the river.
By the time first responders got to the river, they found a man had gotten stuck while trying to save the woman. He was hurt and needed to be rescued as well, according to Johnson.
Authorities continued to look for the woman, eventually finding her dead. By that time, the family had left and law enforcement did not know how to contact them, according to Johnson's release. The body has not been identified and next of kin still has not been contacted.
Johnson reports she was not wearing a regulation life jacket and is reminding everyone to wear the proper, required life jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact YCSO at 509-574-2500.
UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.
Yakima County Sheriff's Sergeant Johnson has updated that the woman was found dead. Next of kin has not yet been notified.
AUGUST 24, 2022 3:34 p.m.
Multiple agencies are responding to a water rescue around the 1800 block of Donald Wapato Road.
Yakima County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who can't swim that got lost in the water, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. Water Rescue is assisting, along with the Zillah Police Department, Wapato Police Department, Granger Police Department, Lower Valley Fire Department, Yakima City Fire Department, Yakama Nation Tribal Police, Washington State Patrol and drone coverage.
Schilperoort says a man called in just after 3 p.m. reporting the woman was stuck in the water. Agencies are still searching for her.
While the search was underway, a second water rescue was called in the same area for a man who had been log-jammed. Schilperoort says it is his best guess that this man was the one who called in the original rescue.
The man was rescued and is being checked by medics for a potential broken wrist, dehydration and exhaustion.
Agencies are currently having trouble getting a boat in the water due to low levels. Schilperoort expects the agencies will be there for some time.
