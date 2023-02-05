RICHLAND, Wash. -
UPDATE: FEBRUARY 6, 2023 3:31 p.m.
Washington State Patrol is asking for the public's help finding the driver from this collision. It is believed that the pedestrian was walking east on 240, in the lane about a mile east of George Washington Way.
WSP does not know what car hit the pedestrian, but the collision was fatal. The driver did not stop. WSP is looking for any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the crash. The involved car would have damage to the front bumper assembly, hood and potentially the windshield.
Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run should contact WSP Detective James Stairet at 509-378-2753 or 509-734-5818 or james.stairet@wsp.wa.gov.
UPDATE: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 7:33 a.m.
According to Washington State Patrol, SR 240 is back open in both directions as of 7:00 a.m.
FEBRUARY 5, 2023 6:14 a.m.
All lanes on SR 240 going eastbound near milepost 37 is closed after a deadly car vs. pedestrian hit-and-run early Sunday morning.
According to Washington State Patrol, they received a call around 2:20 a.m. about a crash, when they arrived they found a man dead on scene. WSP says at the moment they don't have an estimated time for reopening the roadway as they are still investigating and waiting for the county coroner to arrive. Avoid the area if you can.
