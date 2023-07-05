YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE July 7th 2023 7:36 p.m. According to a Facebook post made by the Yakima Police Department, the suspect is now in custody.
Hector Mendoza was wanted for Domestic Violence and Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Yakima Police are asking for help finding a suspect wanted for domestic violence and attempted murder.
Anyone who sees Hector Mendoza or who has any information about where he might be is asked to call 911 or crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
