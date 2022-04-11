SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -
UPDATE 2:15 p.m. -
YCSO says the man is in custody.
Sunnyside Police Department says the man would not come out of the apartment.
SWAT and SPD went into the apartment and tackled the man.
The two people stabbed are not dealing with life-threatening injuries.
UPDATE 12:51 p.m. -
Yakima County Sheriff's Office confirms the man is locked inside his own apartment in the Cristo Rey Apartment Complex.
YCSO says the man is refusing to come out and SWAT has been requested by Sunnyside Police Department.
16th St., 14th St., North Ave. and Highway 241 and Sheller Rd. intersection are closed near the scene.
Students at Sun Valley Elementary School and Sierra Vista Middle School are being released to their parents after locking down the schools during the police activity nearby.
YCSO is asking people to avoid the area.
The previous story is below.
Two people are recovering in the hospital after being stabbed by a man wielding scissors in Sunnyside.
Yakima County Sheriff's Office says a man has barricaded himself inside an apartment on the 300 block of N 16th street.
Several agencies are on scene talking to the man through a window.
YCSO says the two people that were stabbed are in a local hospital.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.