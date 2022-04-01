UPDATE: 10:38 p.m.
Yakima Police Department updated they were dispatched to a local store around 1 this afternoon for reports of voyeurism.
A man was allegedly taking pictures or video of women inside changing rooms without their knowledge.
YPD said they responded to voyeurism incidents throughout the week.
Reports say the suspect was seen driving away from the shop. Officers tried to stop him, but he eluded them.
Later, he was found in the West D Street apartment residence where the standoff occurred.
He was arrested on charges of voyeurism, eluding, resisting arrest and felony harassment.
UPDATE: 9:41 p.m.
Yakima Police Department was able to arrest the man barricaded in his apartment on West D Street after an hours-long standoff.
The man, who is in his 30s, threatened officers with knives while inside.
All other residents of the apartment complex were evacuated and accounted for during the standoff. West D Street was temporarily closed.
YPD was joined by Yakima County Fire Department and Yakima SWAT. CS gas was used to get the man out of his residence, which is a substance similar to tear gas.
When he left the apartment, he had knives in his hands. Police said they used less-lethal rounds from a launcher in an attempt to disarm him.
The man did not drop the knives until after a K-9 bit his arm.
He had a first-degree felony charge that got him recognized. In addition, he is now being charged with felony harassment, threatening to kill and resisting arrest.
YAKIMA, Wash. -
Dispatch warns of an active scene on the 400 block of West D Street in Yakima. People are asked to avoid the area.
Yakima Police Department confirms the scene is a standoff at a residence.
