WEST RICHLAND, Wash. --
UPDATE 7:15 P.M.
Fire crews were called earlier today to respond to a call at the Cottonwood Court Mobile Homes after a rose bush caught on fire, according to Benton County Fire District 4 Chief Paul Carlyle.
According to the call received by first responders, a resident of the mobile home was doing yard clean up by burning around the yard. A rose bush then caught on fire which quickly extended to the mobile home.
Responders included units from the Richland Fire Department and Benton County Fire Districts 4 and 2, as well as the City of West Richland Police Department and Benton REA representatives.
Carlyle tells us that the mobile home is destroyed and the mobile home north to the original one was also damaged by the heat, making it currently unlivable.
According to the Cottonwood Court property manager, a family of four lived in the mobile home and they all got out safely.
The Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced family according to Carlyle.
38th Ave and Van Giesen St will remain closed for the next few hours, while firefighters work on clean up.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 4:39 P.M.
Responders with the Richland Fire Department and Benton County Fire Districts 4 and 2 are currently on scene for a mobile home fire on Van Giesen and 38th Ave, according to a NonStop Local reporter on scene.
Our reporter tells us that Butte Ct. and 38th Ave., as well as Van Giesen St. and 38th are currently blocked. Drivers should look for alternate routes.
