KENNEWICK, Wash.-

The Washington State Department of Health (WSDOH) updated COVID-19 protocols for all schools this fall.

Some school based provisions are more relaxed with the updated guidance, including isolation procedures when testing positive.

Now, when a student tests positive they are able to return after 5 days of quarantining, regardless of vaccination status. In order to return they must be asymptomatic or their symptoms must be improved or fever free for 24 hours.

Reporting requirements for schools were also relaxed, with schools now only required to maintain a weekly newsletter or online dashboard identifying positive cases at school.

Schools are required to provide masks for students and employees who wish to wear them and will continue to facilitate COVID-19 testing for students and staff with parental permission.

Many measures are similar to last spring. Student mask wearing remains optional and employees and classroom volunteers are required to be vaccinated.

Vaccinations for children are recommended, however they are not required. Monitoring symptoms and testing continue to help control the spread.

School officials are still waiting for on updated guidance from the WIAA and WSDOH on what COVID-19 protocol will look like for fall athletics and school activities.

The full WSDOH COVID-19 protocols for schools and child care centers can be found here.