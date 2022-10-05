OLYMPIA, Wash. — Fishery managers in Washington and Oregon have agreed to close recreational Chinook fishing on the lower and middle Columbia River mainstem starting October 8, according to a press release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The U.S. v. Oregon Technical Advisory Committee forecasts and monitors the Columbia River returns of salmon and steelhead. At its meeting on October 3, the committee lowered the 2022 forecast for upriver bright fall Chinook by around 56,000.
Chinook fishing from Buoy 10, near the mouth of the river, to the Highway 395 bridge in Pasco will be closed, but recreational coho fishing may continue, according to the release.
Additionally, two commercial fisheries that direct Chinook were scheduled to open the week of October 10, but managers have reportedly rescinded those openings.
“Given this significant reduction in expected returns, we had to move quickly to ensure we didn’t exceed our allowable harvest rates on these Chinook,” said WDFW Columbia River fisheries manager Ryan Lothrop. “Closing Chinook-directed fisheries, including Chinook retention in sports fisheries, will reduce those impacts while still allowing fishing for coho in light of the reduced forecast.”
Conversely, the committee increased forecasts for steelhead through the Bonneville Dam. Because of this, WDFW reports Drano Lake will be opened for steelhead fishing between October 6 and October 31 after a summer closure. The daily limit for salmon and hatchery steelhead is six fish, one of which can be an adult. The minimum salmon size is 12 inches.
