UPDATED 9/25 2 P.M. -
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - According to Washington State Patrol four people are in the hospital after a four vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Weber, a car was driving eastbound on State Route 2 near milepost 95, about 4 and a half miles from Leavenworth, when they miscalculated a turn and crossed the center line.
Trooper Weber said they do not believe speeding was involved but this likely happened because of the sharp turns in the canyon area.
The first car hit a second car traveling westbound on SR 2 milepost 96. The second car spun into the eastbound lane. Two motorcycles traveling from Mexico hit the car in the eastbound lane.
The first motorcycle grazed the second car and then went into a ditch. The driver and passenger were injured. The second motorcycle hit the side of the second car and both the driver and passenger were injured.
According to Trooper Weber, all the riders were wearing helmets.
One of the people on the motorcycle received serious leg injuries and had to be airlifted to the hospital. The others were transported by ambulance.
Their state is unknown.
Trooper Weber said the crash took about six hours to clear. WSP heard rumors of a hit and run but they could not confirm another car doing a hit and run.
