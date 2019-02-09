2:27 p.m. UPDATE:
WASHINGTON - Below is an updated list from the Washington State Department of Transportation on major state routes and interstate closures that have now been reopened.
I-82 near the Oregon border is open in both directions
SR 224 near Benton City is now open
I-90 is open both directions from Kititas to Vantage
SR 24 now open in both directions
SR 221 is now open
2-10-10 UPDATE:
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Transportation closed major state routes and interstates overnight due to severe weather conditions Saturday.
Below is an updated list of closures:
I-82 from milepost 132 Columbia River Bridge near Plymouth: Eastbound traffic is shifted to the westbound Columbia River bridge into Oregon. The speed limit is reduced to 40 mph. Westbound traffic is reduced to a single lane.
I-90 is estimated to reopen at 10 a.m. in both directions from milepost 115, six miles east of Ellensburg to milepost 137 near Vantage.
SR-241 east of Sunnyside remains closed.
SR 240 from just north of Pasco at milepost 27, Kingsgate Road remains closed
SR 24 east of Moxee near Beane Rd to milepost 43 at the Vernita Rest Area remains closed.
SR 225 will remain closed between milepost 3 at Benton City to milepost 11.
SR 221 from Paterson to Prosser remains closed.
2-9-10 ORIGINAL STORY:
WASHINGTON - Several roads have been closed throughout the state due to the severe weather conditions Saturday.
According to Washington State Department of Transportation the following routes will remain closed overnight due to low visibility:
I-90 from Kittitas to Vantage
SR 24 from Moxee to Hanford
SR 240 from Hanford to West Richland
SR 225 in West Richland
SR 241 north of Sunnyside
SR 221 from Paterson to Prosser
I-82 from Coffin Rd. to the Oregon Border
The closure on I-82 between Ellensburg and Selah is being assessed