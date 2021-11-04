Update 11/5/2021 5:12 p.m. - An autopsy was preformed on the body of the man found dead in an orchard near the Parker Bridge.
The Yakima County Coroner identified the man as 32-year-old Feliciano Galvan-Morales from Yakima.
The manner of death was also confirmed today. The sheriff's office said the man died from multiple gunshots. They will continue investigating the case as a homicide.
If you have any information about the death call Detective John Duggan at (509) 574-2641.
This is the 23 homicide in the county this year.
Yakima, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man found near an orchard by the Parker Bridge.
The man was found Tuesday on the ground near a car. Deputies have no released his name but identified him as a 35-year-old Hispanic man from Yakima.
The public information officer for the sheriff's office said they don't know how the man died but they are investigating it as a homicide because of where he was found.
The autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow and the sheriff's office hopes to have more information they can share then.
