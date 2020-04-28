PASCO, WA - SECOMM Dispatch set Pasco officers to Griggs, 801 W Columbia, for a report of a combative shoplifting suspect. Astute readers of this page will already know that a quick way to turn your misdemeanor shoplift into a felony robbery charge is to use force or threaten to use force to escape with stolen property.
Officers found suspect Daniel J. Forzaglia, DOB 051694 of Sutter CA, being forcibly held down by Griggs employees. (“Griggs employees” as a group are locally famous for their willingness to chase shoplifting suspects, even for several blocks, until police arrive.)
Employees alleged that Forzaglia had several items on his person that had been taken from Griggs and not paid for, allegedly including the shoes he was attempting to wear out. When he was confronted by employees at the entrance, he refused to cooperate with being detained until police could arrive, and he began to physically fight with them; the employees described this as an apparent attempt to get free of them and escape out the front doors.
Based on the probable cause supplied by the employees, and the store items on scene, officers arrested Forzaglia. Arresting officers also found a crystalline stuff in a baggie on Forzaglia that tested presumptively positive for meth. The apparent meth was found in a pants pocket; pants were one of the items that Forzaglia was NOT accused of stealing from the store.
Forzaglia was booked into Franklin County Jail on investigative holds for Robbery Second Degree and Unlawful Possession/ Methamphetamine.
Anyone with info about this case is urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer Tony Haworth at hawortht@pasco-wa.gov about case 20-11435 Robbery.