KENNEWICK, WA - Every spring as Washington residents begin their annual cleaning rites, the same question is asked: where can I recycle this? And every spring since 1976, Ecology has worked through its 1-800-RECYCLE line to answer it, search for drop-off services or for collectors who will pick up hard-to-recycle items.

The phone number still works, but today customers have the convenience of searching our newly remodeled, online 1-800-RECYCLE database. It includes 1,578 Washington recycling services and more than 70 different types of recyclable materials, including large appliances like dishwashers, water heaters, stoves, washing machines, and dryers.

Type in your location and material type, and our upgraded database will find nearby services that accept them. 1-800-RECYCLE will give you their address, phone number, business hours, website, and Google Maps location, along with a full list of acceptable materials.

You can find collectors who accept old electronics like computers, monitors, or tablets for free through our electronics-recycling program E-Cycle Washington. Likewise, if you have mercury lights, you can find free recycling locations through our LightRecycle Washington program.

More information: https://ecologywa.blogspot.com/2019/04/washingtons-recycling-database-gets.html