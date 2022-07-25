YAKIMA, Wash. - The Upward Bound Program has been around at Yakima Valley College for decades. It continues to impact the lives of underserved students by showing them they can go to college too and how to prepare for it.
Upward Bound is a nation wide program funded by the Department of Education. At YVC, it serves students in the form of workshops throughout the school year and a six week residential program during the summer where students can live on campus and take college courses.
YVC's program serves high school students in Wapato, Toppenish, Sunnyside and Granger. The Assistant Director of the Upward Bound Program Liliana Rutz said this program is really helpful for first generation and low-income students.
"A lot of the times especially with Spanish-speaking families they don't know what the process is or who to ask for help," Rutz said.
Abigail Moran has been in the program four years and she said she's learned many things like what different colleges offer, about different careers and skills needed to survive college.
"As a first generation student, I don't learn that from home, from family and so I learned about that," Moran said. "I learned about scholarships, finances, connections that are important to make to get into college."
Moran said without the Upward Bound Program she wouldn't even know where to start. It gave her the opportunity to tour schools and areas outside the valley she otherwise may have never seen.
It also helped her save money through a small stipend for her participation in the program.
If you you'd like to apply for the program click HERE.
