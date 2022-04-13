Urn discovered in Kittitas County, Coroner's looking to locate owners

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. —
After a hay truck driver discovered an urn with what appeared to be cremated human remains in Kittitas County, the Kittitas County Coroner is hoping to identify the remains.
According to the driver, the urn had been along the road for several days between Kittitas and Vantage. The driver turned it into the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office in hopes it would be returned to its owner.
KCSO turned over the cremains to the Coroner’s Office, who is now trying to locate the owners in order to return the urn.
Anyone with information regarding the cremains should contact the Coroner’s Office at 509-933-8200.
