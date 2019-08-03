BURBANK, WA - Washington State Patrol Communications Director Chris Loftis confirms multiple shots were fired on US -12 near Burbank.

US-12 remains closed in both directions near milepost 295.

Lofits says a high-speed pursuit ended in the area of the Snake River Bridge where the suspect barricaded herself in an effort to evade police.

The pursuit first started in Waitsburg. It stopped but eventually restarted in Columbia County. Troopers say guns were involved and the suspect is a female. They eventually used spike strips to stop the suspect.

Medics transported the woman to the hospital. No word yet on her condition.

Loftis confirms two WSP personnel fired the shots. The scene is currently being processed.

Troopers are asking the public to stay away from the area. They say they will be on the scene for at least another two hours.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to this incident, including SWAT.