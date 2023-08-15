YAKIMA, WASH.- UPDATE: 12:33 a.m. According to the WSDOT real-time travel map, US 12 has reopened between milepost 201 and 202.
According to Yakima Fire Department, crews will be in the area for several hours to clean up the fire.
Drivers should still expect delays.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
According to the Washington State Department of transportation live travel map, a fire has caused a road closure on Us 12 westbound.
A grass fire has closed the Westbound lane on US 12 from milepost 202 to milepost 201.
