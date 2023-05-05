TOUCHET, Wash.- US 12 will be closed in both directions near Walla Walla starting on Monday, May 8.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the closure will begin at milepost 327.65 near the Frenchtown Monument, and end at milepost 329 near Frenchtown Road.
All vehicles on eastbound and westbound US 12 will be detoured using the Old Highway 12 and Frenchtown Road.
The new segment of US 12, between Nine Mile Hill and Frenchtown will open on Monday, May 29 according to WSDOT.
