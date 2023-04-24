KENNEWICK, Wash.- The new interchange at Ridgeline Drive and US 395 in Kennewick officially opened for traffic on April 24.
The Washington State Department of Transportation and the City of Kennewick opened the interchange that now lets drivers cross US 395 via Ridgeline Drive according to a travel advisory from the Department of Transportation.
The project included the construction of a roundabout on Ridgeline Drive between S. Bofer Canyon Rd and S. Zintel Way. Drivers will now use an underpass to cross 395, while cars on Ridgeline will have 395 traffic above according to today's press release from the Department of Transportation.
On and off ramps will allow access to both sides of 395 and turn lanes have been added at all four legs of the 395 and Hildebrand intersection.
