RITZVILLE, Wash.- Drivers on US 395 near Ritzville will need to plan ahead as the Department of Transportation will be closing lanes in both directions on Tuesday, May 16.
Travel in both directions will be reduced to one lane as the right lanes will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. until around 4 p.m. Closures will be just south of the I-90 interchange.
Crews will be repairing sensors on the Weigh-in-Motion site that allows commercial vehicles to be checked without stopping the flow of delivery.
Updates on highway conditions can be checked through WSDOT Travel Alerts or on Twitter.
