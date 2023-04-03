KENNEWICK, Wash. - Construction for the US 395 Ridgeline Drive Interchange project will begin on Tuesday, April 4 and close the highway in both directions.
The closure will run from 9:30 p.m. through 3 a.m. every night until Saturday April 8. Roads will close between the highway and Hildebran Boulevard.
Crews will be working to replace the sign bridge and install three new structures.
With the highway being closed in both directions, drivers will have to find alternate routes for their travel. Washington State Department of Transportation recommends using the statewide travel map or the WSDOT app to schedule travel.
