KENNEWICK, WA - A $22 million road project is in the works in Kennewick.
On Wednesday, the City of Kennewick hosted an open house to talk about the interchange proposal for US 395 at the south end of the city.
The project includes an underpass, on-and-off ramps at Ridgeline Drive and a new northbound lane.
The goal is to help reduce the traffic congestion that has gotten worse over the years with the development in the Southridge area.
On Hildebrand Boulevard there were 16 crashes in 2018 and 12 crashes in 2017, but a new access point could help curve these kinds of things from happening.
Construction will begin in the Spring of 2020 and the goal is to have the project completed by Fall of 2021
The city says having an underpass will even help businesses in the area because it won't block any of the surrounding views.
The city received a grant through the state legislature for $15-million a federal grant for $2-million and the rest of the money will come from the city itself.