BELLINGHAM, Wash. —
A 60-year-old man rescued after he went missing near Fairhaven. According to the US Coast Guard, the man was kayaking with 2 others when they were headed to shore.
Once they got to shore, the others notice he was missing and tried calling him using a radio, as well as calling 911.
The USCG Bellignha, crew and Air Station Por Angeles helo crew responded.
USCG Pacific Northwest shared on twitter the kayaker overturned and was rescued after falling in 46-degree water in Bellingham Bay.
The survivor used a hand-held VHF radio to call for help. He's said to be in stable condition when transferred to Emergency Services on shore.
The crew had found distress signals in the Bellingham Bay/Squalicum Harbor area.
He was treated for symptoms of Hypothermia.
USCG Pacific Northwest says the kayaker was wearing a wetsuit, hat, gloves, bright clothing and a lifejacket at the time.
"We urge the public dress for the water, have a plan, know the weather forecast, and have a way to call for help when needed! #PaddleSmart," says the USCG Pacific Northwest
