US Department of Education announces new 'Fresh Start' initiative

WASHINGTON, D.C. -
The U.S. Department of Education, says it would eliminate the negative effects for borrowers with defaulted federal student loans. The initiative known as "Fresh Start" will increase the long-term repayment success of borrowers with eligible loans.
It restores the eligibility for borrowers, helping them complete their credential or degree. However, borrowers who don't complete their program are at a higher risk of default.
You can find information about federal student loa borrowers through the financial aid website.
In the weeks to come, ED is said to post separate guidance for guaranty agencies that manage defaulted Federal Family Education Loan Program loans.
You can find a general fact sheet about student loans on the FAFSA website.
