US Forest Service plans "good fires" in Central Washington

CENTRAL WASH. —
A “good fire” is an intentionally set, low-intensity fire used to clean forest floors and prevent later, larger forest fires; there will be several across Central Washington this spring. Firefighters will set the fires in order to protect the areas and restore the land.
“As the snow recedes, we are gaining access to our spring prescribed fire units. This spring we will be implementing numerous prescribed burns for fire risk reduction and forest health across the National Forest,” said Matt Castle, Acting Forest Fire Management Officer. “Depending upon local weather conditions and smoke potential, we will carry out burning when opportunities present themselves to minimize smoke impacts and meet burning objectives.”
There are 6,800 acres planned for good fires this spring, but this could change depending on the conditions. Good fires need the right temperature, wind, fuel moisture and ventilation. Then firefighters can monitor the burn, the forest and the air quality.
Those around good fire areas can expect to see and smell smoke. Good fires don’t normally produce a lot of smoke, but smoke-sensitive people should still take caution.
Should conditions allow, the following good fires are scheduled in the area:
Yakima County
-Canteen Unit, 1,200 acres, 20 miles northwest of Yakima, near Cleman Mountain and Highway 410
Kittitas County
-Liberty Unit, 100 acres, 17 miles northeast of Cle Elum
-Orion Unit, 300 acres, 15 miles northeast of Cle Elum
-Teanaway Unit, 500 acres, 13 miles north of Cle Elum
Full maps and updates are available here.
