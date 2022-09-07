US Marshals

PASCO, Wash.-

The Pasco Police Department, with the assistance of the United States Marshall's have arrested a suspect in the August, 26th, shooting at Butte and S. Owen St.

According to Pasco Police, a 15 year old juvenile male was arrested on suspicion of Assault in the First Degree and booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center Assault in the First Degree.

A 19 year old victim sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

