SALEM, ORE (AP) - The federal government is rushing protective equipment to states for medical workers who will be on the front lines of the growing coronavirus pandemic. But at least in two states, Oregon and Rhode Island, promised deliveries are falling far short of requests.
Dozens of flights and hundreds of trucks have ferried supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile. It was created in 1999 to respond to terrorist events like bombings and biological, chemical and nuclear attacks. It maintains caches of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and vaccines in secret locations around the U.S. But it has never confronted anything on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic.