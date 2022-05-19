WALLA WALLA, Wash. —
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District is introducing an alcohol ban at the Granite Point site on Lower Granite Lake in order to increase public safety and recreation quality. The change will go into effect on May 27.
The army corps district pointed out the popularity of dangerous activities at Granite Point, like cliff jumping and swimming across the channel. Cliff jumping is prohibited. Swimming in the narrow channel is considered dangerous due to how much barge traffic the river sees. But the danger factor is increased by alcohol usage.
The press release notes that alcohol-related complaints are disproportionately high at Granite Point. The change will hopefully redistribute resources and law enforcement response across the area.
