The USAF concert band and singing sergeants will hold a 12 day northwest tour in October.

WASHINGTON, D.C.-

The United States Air Force (USAF) Band and Singing Sergeants are embarking on a 12-day tour to Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in October.

According to a press release the USAF Concert Band and Singing Sergeants honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connects with the global community on behalf of the United States Air Force and the USA.

All concerts are free and open to the public. Concert schedules and ticket information can be found here.

The band will make several stops in Washington, including:

Sunday, October, 16, 3 p.m.

Martin Woldson Theater

1001 W. Sprague Ave

Spokane

Tuesday, October, 18, 7 p.m.

Walla Walla High School

800 Abbot Rd

Walla Walla

Wednesday, October, 19, 7 p.m.

East Valley High School

1900 Beaudry Rd

Yakima

The USAF Band and Singing Sergeants are stationed at Joint-Base Anacosta-Bolling in Washington, D.C.