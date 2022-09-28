WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The United States Air Force (USAF) Band and Singing Sergeants are embarking on a 12-day tour to Idaho, Washington, and Oregon in October.
According to a press release the USAF Concert Band and Singing Sergeants honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connects with the global community on behalf of the United States Air Force and the USA.
All concerts are free and open to the public. Concert schedules and ticket information can be found here.
The band will make several stops in Washington, including:
Sunday, October, 16, 3 p.m.
Martin Woldson Theater
1001 W. Sprague Ave
Spokane
Tuesday, October, 18, 7 p.m.
Walla Walla High School
800 Abbot Rd
Walla Walla
Wednesday, October, 19, 7 p.m.
East Valley High School
1900 Beaudry Rd
Yakima
The USAF Band and Singing Sergeants are stationed at Joint-Base Anacosta-Bolling in Washington, D.C.
