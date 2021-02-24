UScellular donates $7K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties

PASCO, WA – UScellular has donated $7,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties thanks to its customers in the region.
As part of UScellular’s “Give with US” campaign, the company pledged $5 to Boys & Girls Clubs for every device that was traded in during the month of December, up to $100,000. In addition to receiving credit for their trade-in, customers were able to support a Boys & Girls Club in their region of the country.
With customers eclipsing 20,000 total trade-ins, UScellular donated the full $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The donation was dispersed directly to nine Clubs in UScellular’s service regions to support the most immediate needs of youth in those areas, including the $7,000 donation in Pasco, WA.
“UScellular is continually looking for ways to give back and to help those in our community, but this time, we wanted to include our customers as well,” said Sarah Pearson, UScellular Vice President and General Manager for the northwest region. “Through our trade-in program, consumers can earn money for devices they no longer need while also helping our environment by keeping them out of a landfill. Most importantly, through this campaign, our customers were able to support an essential nonprofit like the Boys & Girls Club when it’s needed the most.”
In addition to UScellular’s $100,000 donation, HYLA Mobile, an Assurant company, also donated $10,000 to Boys & Girls Club of America’s national organization.
“During the COVID pandemic, teens are facing unique challenges as it relates to social isolation and mental health,” said Brian Ace, Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties. “This investment by UScellular ensures that our staff are present for teens, in-person, to help them navigate the challenges of COVID with compassion and wisdom.”