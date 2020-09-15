USCIS Yakima Field Office in Limited Capacity Status

YAKIMA, Wash. – U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Yakima Field Office is on limited capacity status on Tuesday Sept. 15.
Officers continue to perform mission-essential duties while protecting themselves from the hazardous air in the area.
Most interview appointments have been cancelled, and will be rescheduled automatically. Applicants will receive new appointment notices through the mail in the near future. Those with biometrics appointments should keep them today. Those who scheduled an appointment through InfoPass must make a new appointment at uscis.gov.
For updates on closures, check https://www.uscis.gov/about-us/uscis-office-closings or call the USCIS Contact Center before traveling.