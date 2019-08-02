YAKIMA, WA – U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Yakima Field Office is the most recent office nationwide to implement the new Information Services Modernization Program. The program was announced nationally last year, and begins in Yakima Aug. 5.

Several other offices around the country have already implemented the program, and USCIS anticipates expanding the program to all remaining field offices by the end of fiscal year 2019.

The Information Services Modernization Program ends self-scheduling of InfoPass appointments and instead encourages applicants to use USCIS online information resources to view general how-to information and check case statuses through the USCIS Contact Center. Recent improvements to online tools provide applicants the ability to collect immigration information without having to visit a local field office.

The Information Services Modernization Program has improved the delivery of emergency and other services that can only be provided in person and has made operations more efficient overall.

“Expanding this program is a significant step in our efforts to move more USCIS services and information online,” said USCIS Acting Director Kenneth Cuccinelli. “It also frees up agency staff to spend more time adjudicating benefit requests which should help reduce case processing times. USCIS remains committed to pursuing the most effective and efficient ways to administer our nation’s lawful immigration system.”

Based on surveys and other data, USCIS determined that most people who made in-person information service appointments through InfoPass could have received the same information by calling the USCIS Contact Center or checking the USCIS website. Importantly, when it is determined an applicant does need in-person assistance, USCIS Contact Center personnel will schedule an appointment, so the applicant won’t have to search for available timeslots.

Early results indicate the Information Services Modernization Program provides essential assistance while saving the public time and effort. The program will also allow USCIS to better align resources to reduce case processing times.