The US Department of Agriculture is investing over $60 million to Secure Rural Schools to help public schools, roads and municipal services in Washington and Oregon.
The Forest Service is able to donate to the program after it was reauthorized for the 2021-23 fiscal years.
“Initiatives like the Secure Rural Schools program are critical in helping the Forest Service provide support to boost rural economies in our region,” said Liz Berger, Acting Regional Forester for the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service. “In addition to the allowances for roads and schools, this funding goes toward the development of community wildfire protection plans and reimburses counties for emergency services on national forests.”
The funding will spread out across 60 counties with 33 Oregon counties receiving over $45 million and 27 Washington counties receiving over $14 million.
The investment takes the Forest Service's total distribution over $1 billion to Secure Rural Schools over the past year.
