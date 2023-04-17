Some schools have switched to four-day weeks

Four-day school weeks had already gained popularity before the coronavirus pandemic hit. A Brookings Institution study found that 662 school districts in 24 states had turned to them before the pandemic forced schools to close, an increase of 600% since 1999.

By 2022, more than 800 districts have gone to four-day weeks, with the trend noticeable in rural areas of the Midwest and the South—dozens of districts in Texas, Missouri, Colorado, and Oklahoma had adopted them. The Brookings study reported that many teachers prefer the four-day week, but the authors still offered several cautions for districts to consider. Although the shortened week provided the districts more flexibility, they did not appear to save money overall. Some research found that student achievement fell, so school districts were urged to keep instructional time the same.

The US Department of Agriculture is investing over $60 million to Secure Rural Schools to help public schools, roads and municipal services in Washington and Oregon. 

The Forest Service is able to donate to the program after it was reauthorized for the 2021-23 fiscal years.

“Initiatives like the Secure Rural Schools program are critical in helping the Forest Service provide support to boost rural economies in our region,” said Liz Berger, Acting Regional Forester for the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service. “In addition to the allowances for roads and schools, this funding goes toward the development of community wildfire protection plans and reimburses counties for emergency services on national forests.”

The funding will spread out across 60 counties with 33 Oregon counties receiving over $45 million and 27 Washington counties receiving over $14 million.

The investment takes the Forest Service's total distribution over $1 billion to Secure Rural Schools over the past year. 