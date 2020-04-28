WASHINGTON STATE– The Internal Revenue Service today reminds low-income Americans to use the free, online tool Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info to quickly and easily register to receive their Economic Impact Payment.

The IRS has recently released a new Spanish language version of the tool to help even more Americans get their money quickly and easily.

“The IRS is working hard to find new ways for people who don’t have a filing requirement to receive their Economic Impact Payment,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “The Non-Filers tool is an easy way people can register for these payments. I appreciate the work of the Free File Alliance to quickly develop a Spanish-language version of this tool to reach additional people. This is part of a wider effort to reach underserved communities.”

The Non-Filers tool is designed for people with incomes typically below $24,400 for married couples or less than $12,200 for single people. This includes couples and individuals who are homeless. People can qualify, even if they do not work. Anyone claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer is not eligible.

Usually, married couples qualify to receive a $2,400 payment while others normally qualify to get $1,200. People with dependents under 17 can get up to an additional $500 for each child.

Just like people who file returns every year, those who do not have a filing requirement also generally qualify for an Economic Impact Payment. The IRS doesn’t know who many of these people are since they normally don’t file. So, the only way to get the Economic Impact Payment is to register with the IRS.

Here are some questions and answers on the Non-filers tool:

How do I use the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info tool?

For those who don’t normally file a tax return, the process is simple and only takes a few minutes. First, visit IRS.gov, and look for “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here.” Then provide basic information including Social Security number, name, address, and dependents.

The IRS will use this information to confirm eligibility, calculate and send an Economic Impact Payment. No tax will be due as a result of receiving the payment. Entering bank or financial account information will allow the IRS to quickly deposit the payment directly in a savings or checking account. Otherwise, the payment will be mailed, which will take longer to receive than by direct deposit.

Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info is secure, and the information entered will be safe. The tool is based on Free File Fillable Forms, part of the Free File Alliance’s offerings of free products on IRS.gov.

Who should use the Non-Filers tool?

This new tool is designed for people who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and are not required to do so under the law. Usually, this means couples with incomes below $24,400 and singles with incomes below $12,200 in 2019.

In addition, the Non-Filers tool can also help families receiving certain government benefits get additional payment amounts, based on their children. These include those receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who did not file returns for 2018 or 2019. These recipients need to make the updates for the children in the tool by May 5.

By taking this step, they will still be eligible to receive the separate payment of $500 per qualifying child. See the news release on IRS.gov for full details.

Who should NOT use the tool?

Anyone who already filed either a 2018 or 2019 return does not qualify to use this tool. Similarly, anyone who needs to file either a 2018 or 2019 return should not use this tool, but instead they should file their tax returns. This includes anyone who files a return to claim various tax benefits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit for low-and moderate-income workers and working families.

The IRS also has seen instances where people required to file a Form 1040 for 2019 are trying to use the Non-Filers tool. The IRS urges people with a filing requirement to avoid complications later with the IRS, and file properly without using the Non-Filer tool.

Students and others who file a return only to receive a refund of withheld taxes should also not use this tool. In addition, students and others claimed as dependents on someone else’s tax return don’t qualify for an Economic Impact Payment and are not eligible to use the Non-Filers tool.

For more Information on Economic Impact Payments, including answers to frequently-asked questions and other resources, visit IRS.gov/coronavirus.