Use this website for road conditions in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, WA - During recent snowfalls, road closures became imminent with the accumulation of snow and ice.

If you live in Benton County, you can use this website to check the status of the roads: https://bit.ly/30vtavO

Closures and road conditions are marked on this website with specific and helpful colors.

Thursday's snowfall caused more accidents around our area. According to Washington State Patrol's Trooper Chris Thorson, there were 35 crashes in Kennewick, 5 in Yakima and 3 in Walla Walla.

Always remember to drive slowly and safely, especially during winter advisory days.