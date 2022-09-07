USPS

TRI-CITIES, Wash.-

The United States Postal Service is hiring now!

The USPS is enduring service slowdowns and staffing shortages nationwide.

"We're actually hiring some clerks, we're hiring letter carriers, transportation drivers, there's plenty of positions that are going to be available, especially with the upcoming holidays," said Mark Inglett, USPS Strategic Communications Specialist.

The USPS is also hiring locally in the Tri-Cities. Position listings and how to apply can be found here.