WASHINGTON STATE.-
The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a three-day virtual job fair for the entire state of Washington from December 14-16.
The job fair starts on Wednesday, December 14 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time via ZOOM.
On Wednesday, December 14, the USPS will be looking for Part-time City Carriers. Those interested in applying should use passcode: 642931.
Thursday, December 15, City Carrier Assistants, Rural Carrier Associates, Associate Rural Carriers. Those interested in attending should use passcode 487073.
Friday, December 16, Postal Support Employees, Retail Clerks, Mail Handlers, and Mail Handler Assistants. Those interested in attending should use passcode 922404.
