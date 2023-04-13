PACIFIC NORTHWEST.- The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking to fill nearly 2,000 jobs across 252 locations throughout the northwest with a one-day, multi-state hiring blitz on Thursday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
No appointments are necessary for the job fairs that will be held concurrently in Oregon and Washington according to the USPS and several jobs are available, but the need for letter carriers, clerks and mail handlers is especially urgent.
Postal Service human resources employees will be available to help job fair attendees with benefits, qualifications, and application questions according to a USPS press release. Laptops will be available on the day of the event for immediate application submission.
