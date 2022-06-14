RICHLAND, Wash. -
The Port of Benton USS Triton Sail Park welcomed the daughter of an Operation Sandblast crewman on June 14 in honor of Flag Day.
Mary Mortimer and her nephew, Tom, travelled from the other side of the country to visit the USS Triton, coming from Washington, D.C. and Florida. Mary is the daughter of Philip Mortimer Jr. (EN2) who served on Triton during the historical operation.
In 1960, the Triton emerged on the coast of Delaware after travelling the entire globe while underwater and undetected in top secret Operation Sandblast. The operation provided a lot of valuable information to the United States, including oceanographic data, crew endurance and the technical capabilities of submarines during the Cold War.
They brought flowers to honor those who served aboard the Triton.
Mary took after her father and enlisted in the Navy. Today, she found out she was promoted to Captain and was congratulated by the USS Triton family.
