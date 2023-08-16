WALLA WALLA, Wash.-A stretch of Cardinal Drive between Melrose St. and N. Wilbur Ave. will be closed on August 18 for scheduled utility work.
The closure is expected to last from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as a private contractor performs the utility work according to the City of Walla Walla. Local access will be kept open as best as possible, however, emergency vehicles will not be allowed into the work zone.
Anyone with any questions concerning the street closure or the utility work should contact the City of Walla Walla Engineering Division at 509-527-4537.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.