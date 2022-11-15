Police say four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon.” The Moscow Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that investigators were trying to establish a timeline to recreate the victims’ activities on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, following all leads and identifying persons of interest. The killings likely occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday and the bodies were discovered about nine hours later. Autopsies expected to be completed later this week could provide more information about how the victims were killed.