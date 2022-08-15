Uvalde victim's sister pitches first at Astros game on Uvalde Strong Day

HOUSTON - Tess Mata, 10, would run into the room wearing a Houston Astros shirt to cheer on her favorite team every chance she got before she was killed with 18 of her classmates and two teachers at the tragic Uvalde school shooting in May. Her older sister, 21-year-old Faith Mata, threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Astros game against the Athletics on August 14 in Tess's honor.
"Any time the Astros' games were on, she'd throw on her T-shirt and just run in to the living room and just cheer for them, even though she didn't know what was going on," said Mata as she held a picture of her sister. "She just loved Altuve."
José Altuve, the Astros second baseman, joined Alex Bregman, Lance McCullers Jr. and owner Jim Crane in an address to Uvalde residents. The team gave the community 2,500 tickets to the game, plus busing to Houston for 500 people. After the address, they answered questions. One young girl asked third baseman Bregman to hit a home run.
Bregman hit a two-run homer in the first inning. In the second, Altuve scored a two-run double.
"I can't put it into words," said the father of the Mata sisters, Jerry Mata. "I wanted to pass out when [the Astros] asked. It's an honor and I'm just like, stunned. It feels good, and I know my daughter is up above and looking down with a smile and saying 'Go get 'em, sister!'"
Former Uvalde softball coach Abraham Gonzales offered team manager Dusty Baker with an extra hat from when he coached, which dons the Uvalde colors and logo. Gonzalez says he told Baker to rub the cap for a for-sure hit. Baker wore the hat in the dugout throughout the game, which the Astros won 6-3.
Today, we welcomed the community of Uvalde to MMP for Uvalde Strong Day.— Houston Astros (@astros) August 14, 2022
We are committed to the continued healing of the Uvalde community through the game of baseball. During the game, fans can purchase Uvalde Strong t-shirts, with all proceeds going to Uvalde Strong efforts. pic.twitter.com/vyRVsy6sWF
The Astros called the day Uvalde Strong Day, selling special T-shirts, with proceeds going toward Uvalde Strong efforts.
