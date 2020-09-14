UW announces COVID-19 testing program for students, faculty and staff across all three campuses

SEATTLE, WA - The University of Washington on Monday announced a comprehensive COVID-19 fall quarter testing program in advance of some students, faculty and staff returning to the Seattle, Bothell and Tacoma campuses later this month.
The Husky Coronavirus Testing program is powered by the Seattle Flu Study – the group that was the first to report community spread of COVID-19 in the United States. Enrollment in the voluntary testing program begins Sept. 24 and is encouraged for all students, faculty and staff who will be on campus regularly or living in group housing in nearby neighborhoods during the fall quarter. Testing will be provided at no cost at designated testing sites on the Seattle campus, and with self-administered tests provided at the Bothell and Tacoma campuses. The COVID-19 testing will be performed by the Brotman Baty Institute for Precision Medicine, which runs the Seattle Flu Study.
The program consists of four distinct components: return-to-campus testing, community testing, symptomatic testing and rapid response testing. The goals of the program are to quickly identify any positive cases as students, faculty and staff return to campus; to monitor possible spread of the virus throughout the quarter; to provide a quick and accessible testing resource to anyone experiencing symptoms or with possible exposure; and to quickly respond in the event that an outbreak does occur.
“Widespread testing – especially of people who aren’t experiencing symptoms – is one important way to protect our entire community from COVID-19. Young people are just as likely to catch COVID-19 as older people, even if they are less likely to develop severe illness. People of all ages with underlying health conditions are at higher risk for developing severe illness and the long-term effects of COVID-19 illness are still unclear,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce said. “The sooner we get the pandemic under control, the sooner we can return to a more ‘normal’ way of living, learning and working.”
Testing for students in fraternities and sororities began Sept. 8 through the affiliated SCAN program. Students in Seattle on-campus housing will be offered testing throughout their move-in period Sept. 22-25. All students are encouraged to enroll in the Husky Coronavirus Testing program when it begins Sept. 24, regardless of whether they have had a previous test. This will help the University provide proper support and self-isolation options before the quarter begins.
“We expect to find up to a few hundred positive COVID cases when testing the initial group of about 10,000 people returning to UW campuses and neighborhoods for fall quarter – and that is precisely the point of our return-to-campus Husky testing program,” said Dr. Geoffrey Gottlieb, an infectious disease expert in the UW School of Medicine and chair of the UW’s Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases. “Identifying these positive individuals right away – and getting them into self-isolation – is critical toward stemming any spread on campus once in-person instruction and other campus activities begin.”