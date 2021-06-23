Weather Alert

...VERY HOT TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED BY THE WEEKEND AND THROUGH AT LEAST MIDWEEK NEXT WEEK... A strong high pressure system will build over the Pacific Northwest by the end of this week and will continue through the weekend into next week. Strong air subsidence and adiabatic heating of sinking air under this high pressure system will result in record high temperatures from Friday through midweek next week in most areas. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 108 to 114 possible. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is some possibility that all time record high temperatures will be reached or exceeded during this heat wave. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&