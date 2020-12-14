UW football removed from PAC12 championship

SEATTLE, WA - The PAC-12 has removed UW from competing in the Championship due to positive COVID tests. Oregon will take their place.
"This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy and Football Championship Game policy due to Washington neither having the minimum S3 scholarship student-athletes available for the game nor the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes at a position group, in each case as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols," said The PAC-12 Conference on social media Monday.
See Full Statement below:
UPDATE: Statement on 2020 #Pac12FCG ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QKg6rheTmj— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 14, 2020