UW Huskies’ cancel season opener at Cal

SEATTLE, WA - The University of Washington Athletics Director announced Thursday that the Huskies’ season opener at Cal has been canceled and declared a no contest.
UW Director of Athletics Jen Cohen's Statement On Cancellation Of UW-Cal Football Game:
"Our students, coaches and staff have put in incredible amount of hard work to get to this point and we are deeply disappointed they won't have the opportunity to compete Saturday in Berkeley. I'm also disappointed for Husky Nation, they have been so patient and supportive, and we know they couldn't wait to cheer on our Dawgs this weekend. With that said, the policies and protocols developed by the Pac-12, local and state officials placed the health and safety of students, coaches and staff at the forefront. We will now turn our attention to next week and start our preparations for Oregon State."