QUINCY, WA - The University of Washington marching band made a special trip to Quincy High School on Sunday to throw the community and first responders a thank you event after one of the band's buses rolled of I-90 Thanksgiving Day in the small town.

Close to 50 band members were injured in the crash near George, leaving the band stranded on Thanksgiving night instead of continuing their trip to the Apple Cup in Pullman.

Many community members rushed to provide care reportedly bringing students leftover holiday dinners and providing comfort care.

The ceremony included an address from the UW President Ana Mari Cauce and performances from the Husky Marching Band and Spirit Squad and the Quincy High School Band.