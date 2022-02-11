KING COUNTY, Wash., –
The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA) and the University of Washington Medicine Center (UWMC) are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against CJFS Corporation, accusing the company of selling them over $4 million worth of counterfeit masks.
The total dollar amount cited in the lawsuit is $1,415,088 from WSHA and $2,643,589 from UWMC.
The lawsuit establishes a timeline of events between the three organizations, which is as follows.
The first COVID-19 case in Washington was discovered in Snohomish less than two weeks after the virus was first labeled in Wuhan. Washington state eventually declared a state of emergency regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
As hospitals became overwhelmed, a shortage of PPE equipment was experienced nationwide.
“Major demand shock, panicked market behavior, and disruptions to the global supply chain created a nation-wide [PPE] shortage throughout 2020,” reads paragraph nine of the lawsuit, “PPE procurement by hospitals and healthcare providers become competitive and costly in terms of time and money.”
That fall, the University of Washington and the Washington State Hospital Association found they could buy certified-3M N95 masks from CJFS Corporation.
“UW Medicine and WSHA sought to purchase PPE through all available channels in order to meet their PPE requirements,” reads paragraph ten.
Around November 25, 2020, UW Medicine Supply Chain paid CJFS more than $2.5 million for thousands of masks. WSHA placed an order in late November and an order in late December. The two orders cost around $1.4 million.
In early December 2020, UWMC received and inspected shipments from CJFS. It was found that the packaging on a portion of the shipment displayed the same day for both the manufacturing date and the expiration date. Upon contacting CJFS, UWMC was told the expiration dates were due to a printing error and all affected products would be replaced. After around two weeks, replacement shipments arrived.
WSHA received masks from CJFS near the end of December. They were distributed to multiple hospitals in the state, including Forks Community Hospital.
Around January 20, 3M released notifications and information regarding counterfeit masks. It included lot codes for counterfeit masks across several models. A few weeks later, WSHA received word from Forks Community Hospital that the N95 masks they were supplied had lot codes matching the counterfeit codes from 3M’s notification.
The next day, WSHA informed UWMC that masks from CJFS may be counterfeit. UWMC then verified their shipments also had lot codes matching the counterfeit codes. WSHA spent the day after requesting 3M’s help in determining whether or not the masks were counterfeits. The same day, February 6, 3M’s Fraud Unit gave confirmation that both companies received counterfeit masks.
On February 11, both companies received a Notice of Counterfeit Product Alert from CJFS.
“It is undisputed that CJFS provided counterfeit N95 masks to WSHA and UWMC,” reads paragraph 22.
In late February, UWMC sent CJFS a rejection notice of goods, requesting either replacement goods or a refund. WSHA made the same request in mid-March. Neither companies received any sort of refund or replacement goods.
The cause of action in the lawsuit is CJFS’s breach of contract, outlining that WSHA and UWMC both held their ends of all contracts with CJFS.
“CJFS’s breach of contract has caused substantial damages to WSHA and UWMC in the amount of over $4 million jointly paid by WSHA and UWMC under their respective contracts,” reads the lawsuit. “...WSHA and UWMC only suffered these damages because of CJFS’s breach of its contracts to supply genuine 3M N95.”
The lawsuit was filed and dated February 3, 2022. It asks CJFS to cover damage amounts, to be determined during trial and include pre-judgment and post-judgment interests.
“These N95s are precious resources we need to keep staff safe,” said Cassie Sauer, WSHA President and CEO. “It is reprehensible that counterfeiters are selling fake goods.”
The full lawsuit can be found here:
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.