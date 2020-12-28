UW Medicine begins clinical trial of experimental Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

OLYMPIA, WA - A Phase 3 clinical trial in volunteers will help determine the efficacy of a Novavax vaccine candidate in protecting against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. UW Medicine researchers are starting to enroll volunteers for this investigational vaccine clinical trial.
UW Medicine's site for enrolling participants will be the Virology Research Clinic at Harborview Medical Center’s Ninth and Jefferson Building in Seattle. Up to 1,000 volunteers will be enrolled.
UW Medicine researchers will make the vaccine trials accessible and equitable for populations that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This effort will include deploying mobile sites at other locations in Washington state.
Volunteers 18 and older can enroll in several ways:
Participants will be asked to commit to the volunteer protocols for the clinical trial.
Dr. Scott McClelland
, professor of medicine, epidemiology, and global health, is the principal investigator for the trial at UW Medicine.
“It is important that we provide equitable access to the trial for people from the communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19, particularly the Latinx, Black and Native American communities,” McElland said. “Because seniors are particularly at risk of serious infections, we aim to make sure at least a quarter of enrollees are age 65 or older.”
Dr. Anna Wald,
professor of medicine, epidemiology, and laboratory medicine and pathology, who directs the Virology Research Clinic at the University of Washington School of Medicine, noted that although this an investigational vaccine, it is based on technology similar to what’s been used to make vaccines for many years and is considered a very safe approach to vaccine design.